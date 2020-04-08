KVSC Presents: Trivia Weekend: U Can’t Touch This 2020 ½

Your Sound Alternative invites you to a mini-Trivia Weekend! KVSC is presenting a 10-hour trivia contest on Saturday, April 18 starting at 12 p.m. and continuing live until 10 p.m.

Trivia Weekend: U Can’t Touch This 2020 ½ is FREE for anyone to play, from previous teams to new-to-KVSC-Trivia individuals, you can register to PLAY HERE.

You only need to register one captain per team. Individual members on a team do not need to register. In fact, we encourage existing trivia teams to split up to smaller teams, to compete against one another.

The contest will include 9 questions an hour with some audio and visual trivia and a scoring system. The visual trivia will be posted on KVSC’s Facebook page on Monday, April 13.

KVSC requests that all teams and players practice social distancing and use technology to compete as a team.

The special mini-trivia weekend is being produced by KVSC staff, students, question writers, volunteers and the Goat Posse as a fun way to beat the ‘cabin fever’ of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s something long-time trivia teams are keenly aware of and is part of the origin story of why the contest started at St. Cloud State University in 1980.

NOTE: Due to limitations we will NOT have a phone bank to call in answers. All team answers will be submitted online via a web form. The hourly scores will be posted online during the contest hours. Thank you to all the volunteers who are reaching out to help. We love ya and we’ll see you in February 2021 !