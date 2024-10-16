KVSC Radio and St. Cloud LIVE hosts mayoral debate between Anderson, Conway on SCSU campus

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KVSC) — For the first time in twenty years, St. Cloud residents will elect a new mayor for the city.

On Tuesday night, October 15, KVSC Radio and St. Cloud LIVE sponsored a debate on the campus of St. Cloud State University between 44-year-old Jake Anderson and 58-year-old Mike Conway, the two candidates in the running for St. Cloud mayor.

St. Cloud mayor candidates Jake Anderson (left) and Mike Conway (right) answer question from moderators Grace “Gracie J” Jacobson, KVSC Radio, and Trent Abrego, St. Cloud LIVE. The debate was held Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

The debate was live and open to the public for free, with the option for those to listen or watch online. Attendees and those watching or listening live were also able to submit questions for the debate via an online form before and during the event.

KVSC News Director Grace “Gracie J” Jacobson and St. Cloud LIVE reporter Trent Abrego moderated the debate and asked questions regarding the St. Cloud State campus and community, crime increase around campus, housing, and how they will handle the job if elected.

Moderators Grace “Gracie J” Jacobson, KVSC, and Trent Abrego, St. Cloud LIVE, ask the questions during a St. Cloud mayor candidate debate Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

The first question asked what their partnership between the community and campus would look like, and how each candidate plans to keep graduates in St. Cloud. Both candidates agreed on this topic with plans to have events that will attract and involve students. This plan will bring more students to campus and encourage them to stay after graduation.

The next question asked about crime in the neighborhoods around campus, and how the candidates would work with law enforcement to diminish crime in the area. Both agreed that a blighted house would bring more crime to the area, and those homes would need to be refurbished to deter crime.

St. Cloud mayor candidate Jake Anderson answers questions during a debate Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

A resident submitted a question regarding the sale of the Riverboat lot downtown and asked if the candidates were in favor of the sale. Both candidates stated they were in favor of the sale, and that they’d be open to hearing any suggestions residents have in regards to parking, provided the solution pays for itself. However, Anderson stated he doesn’t believe the parking problem will ever be solved to suit everyone’s satisfaction.

Anderson said housing is an “all-of-the-above” approach that includes rehabilitating and revitalizing homes and neighborhoods, not just around the University, but throughout the community. Anderson stated he would address the need for low-income housing as well as senior low-income housing if elected.

St. Cloud mayor candidate Mike Conway answers questions during a debate Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University.

Throughout the debate, the candidates were very similar in their remarks and ideas for the city. However, when moderators asked during their closing statements to include how the two differ, Anderson commented on the strong contrast between his and Conway’s temperament.

“A few months back, he attempted to censure two council members…. He just plopped it on us and created such tension amongst the council for no reason,” stated Anderson. “He’s also had a few episodes where he’s more or less yelled at residents.”

Despite Anderson giving the final closing statement, moderators gave Conway a chance to respond to Anderson’s claim.

“Sometimes my passion gets overwhelmed and people think I’m mad at something and I’m really not,” said Conway.

Election Day for 2024 is on Tuesday, November 5.

Anyone who submitted questions that weren’t covered during the debate is strongly encouraged to attend St. Cloud City Council meetings to ensure their voices are heard.

To (re)watch the St. Cloud Mayoral Debate, click here.