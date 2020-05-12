KVSC Stays On The Air From Remote Locations During COVID-19

By Anna Kurth / University Communications

On campus Mass Communications major Sam Goetzinger works triple time serving roles on KVSC, UTVS and the University Chronicle staffs.

With the move off campus due to COVID-19 and the Stay at Home order, Goetzinger has slowed down somewhat, but he’s still busy helping keep KVSC on the airways from the basement studio in his New Prague home.

Goetzinger goes live from his home studio on KVSC about five times a week and participates in Zoom conference calls with KVSC staff from his laptop. He is one of a team of students, staff and volunteers working to keep KVSC bringing Central Minnesota the news and entertainment throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been difficult at times,” Goetzinger said. “I feel like we’ve all done well.”

It was a heavy lift to move most of the staff to remote broadcasting or work, but the goal was to always keep programming fresh, entertaining and connected to listeners in a seamless way, said Station Manager Jo McMullen.

“I am extremely proud of our student leaders, community volunteers and staff,” she said.

KVSC currently has about 15 on-air hosts or student staff hosting shows remotely or coming in to be alone at the station for their weekly shows. Programs such as the Frets folk show, Thrivin’ on a Riff jazz show, Diversions and weekday news at noon and 4 p.m. continue to be hosted live.

“We’re very careful with daily cleanings and supplies are provided for every host to wipe down their studio prior and after their shows,” McMullen said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic I made it very clear that any volunteer host or student, or employee that wished to take a break from their show was respected and honored. I am amazed at their efforts to keep Your Sound Alternative a part of normalcy for our listeners.”

Goetzinger is a mass communications major with an emphasis in creative production. His experience with KVSC during the COVID-19 stay at home order is one of many.

As a producer for KVSC, Goetzinger makes sure the show is running smoothly with DJs and announcers scheduled throughout the week.

As a sports reporter he is used to doing remote coverage from games and tournaments throughout the region. When the pandemic first hit the United States, Goetzinger was working for KVSC calling the Huskies Women’s Basketball team’s conference title win with a fellow announcer. They were an hour from hitting the road to cover the team in the NCAA tourney when the NCAA announced an end to the season.

As he anchors shows and reads news and sports from his home station, Goetzinger said the experience is giving him a new sense of respect for the profession.

Driving around it’s hard to tell the work that has gone into setting up to work from home on short notice, he said.

“Kudos to everyone else who is working in this industry through this time,” he said. “Other DJs have similar set ups and are working from home. It’s not easy.”