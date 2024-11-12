St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey to be on KVSC this weekend

Brian Moos / Program Director

Husky Women’s Hockey is resuming their 2024-25 season this weekend after a bye week, welcoming Minnesota State Mankato to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The matchups on Friday Nov 15 & 16 will be carried on 88.1 FM KVSC both days. Full pregame and postgame coverage will also be on the air for the broadcasts. Coverage on KVSC starts at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, with a 2:30 p.m. CT start slated for Saturday. Bringing you play-by-play coverage will be KVSC Sports Director Carl Goenner, with Program Director Brian Moos joining him as an analyst.

The Huskies started 2024 with their best start in program history, skating to a 6-0-0 record and picking up WCHA points vs Ohio State at home for the first time since 2017. SCSU has hit their first snag of the season. St. Thomas stole two points from SCSU, and #1 Wisconsin swept the Huskies before the bye week. The Huskies have only scored four goals in their last two game weekends. They’ll look to get back to winning ways against Mankato, who are coming off a tie vs Minnesota Duluth.

You can catch coverage of your St. Cloud State Huskies (7-3-2) (3-3-2) vs in-state rival Minnesota State Mankato (2-5-1) (0-5-1) on 88.1 FM KVSC. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT on Friday and 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. KVSC and our Sports Department hopes you will join us.