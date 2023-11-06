Emily Haavik Takes the Stage for Granite City Radio Theatre on December 6

Granite City Radio Theatre’s 12th season welcomes guest musician Emily Haavik on Wednesday, December 6th at the Pioneer Place Theatre in St. Cloud.

Based out of Minneapolis, Emily Haavik crafts lovely, thoughtful alt-country songs that she usually plays with her backing band, the 35s. In this instance, she’ll of course be joined by our mega-talented house band, Collective Unconscious.

The show also features comedy sketches with host Jay Terry and crew, a trivia challenge presided over by Dan Barth, and the thrilling radio drama of Shades Brigade.

The Granite City Radio Theatre episode begins at 7:30 p.m. (CST). You can listen to the show live at 88.1 FM or online at KVSC.org, but sitting in the audience at Pioneer Place on Fifth is the best place to take it all in. Buy single show tickets for the December 6th episode at this link. Alternatively, season tickets for Granite City Radio Theatre are still available, allowing you to secure your spot for this December show and upcoming spring dates.