How You Can Help Support Muggsy Lauer, Music Director of Granite City Radio Theatre

Granite City Radio Theatre completed its twelfth season with a notable absence on the stage.

Muggsy Lauer, Granite City Radio Theatre Music Director, was missing because of a medical emergency that resulted in him undergoing triple bypass surgery.

This is the first time Muggsy missed a Granite City Radio Theatre show.

Since the show’s inception, Muggsy has collaborated with a string of special musical guests on stage to properly showcase their art for audiences in the Pioneer Place on Fifth theater and those listening on KVSC-88.1FM.

Muggsy Lauer

As a St. Cloud State University and KVSC alum, Muggsy is a mainstay of Granite City Radio Theatre and the Central Minnesota music scene.

His other longtime professional endeavor as proprietor of Muggsy’s Beans, and his commitment to trading coffee for on-air underwriting spots, helps keep our staff contentedly caffeinated for their on-air shows.

As someone who makes his living as a gigging musician and small business owner, Muggsy doesn’t have health insurance to cover his significant medical expenses. Additionally, it will be months of recovery before he can play shows again, which cuts off his main source of income.

Muggsy’s sister set up a GoFundMe to help him with these expenses.

If you enjoy Granite City Radio Theatre or any of Muggsy’s creative work, please consider making a donation at this link.