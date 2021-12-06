Dec 6, 2021
KVSC Temporarily On Back-Up Broadcast Mode
We are working to resolve transmission issues that may be affecting your ability to listen to Your Sound Alternative on your radio at 88.1FM.
Please enjoy KVSC online using one of our mobile apps, or pop-out MP3 player on our homepage (Listen Live link in the upper right corner) while our engineers work to resolve the problem.
We are on temporary, limited power and signal reach. Thank you for your patience until the transmission problem is resolved.