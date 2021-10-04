KVSC’s 10th Season of Granite City Radio Theatre Features Dennis Warner

A decade ago, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was tops in the box office, KVSC’s album of the year was the Fleet Foxes with Helplessness Blues and the inaugural season of Granite City Radio Theatre was being crafted and created. Happy 10-year anniversary to the cast, crew, season ticket holders and fans of Granite City Radio Theatre! We’re proud of this milestone year at Your Sound Alternative and look to bring you a wonderful season of locally produced laughs, music, drama and comedy.

We’re welcoming Dennis Warner as our first musical guest of the season on Wednesday, October 27th, the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Dennis Warner is a talented performer and storyteller. His music blends serious, thought-provoking songs with lighter, up-tempo tunes, and he’s known for bringing the audience into his performances with laughter, and maybe a sing-a-long.

Season tickets are on sale now through Oct. 8th, individual show tickets will go on sale October 9th.

Granite City Radio Theatre is produced for a live audience and live for radio on 88.1FM (and audio streamed).

Granite City Radio Theatre host Jay Terry along with Heather and Mackenzie will have you laughing with their irreverent sketches, and the Shades Brigade drama is welcoming a new cast member, Shannan Paul, as they traverse the globe in a quest to stamp out evil doers. Dan Barth’s trivia challenge will have you both laughing and scratching your head about all the double entendres!

This season’s show dates are:

October 27

December 15

March 23, 2022

May 4, 2022

A grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Legacy Fund and KVSC listener members support this program, thank you!

