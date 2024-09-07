Sep 7, 2024

KVSC’s Trivia 2025 Theme Revealed

Are you afraid of the dark? Gather a flashlight, Ouija board, and your courage for Trick or Trivia: A Hauntingly Good Time!

The logo for KVSC's 46th annual Trivia Weekend. The logo reads Trick-or-Trivia with the subheading "A Hauntingly Good Time." The logo includes a silhouette of a black cat and several bats flying.

KVSC’s 46th Annual Trivia Weekend is bound to be bone-rattling, spine-tingling, and hair-raising, as we embrace all things that go bump in the night this coming February.

KVSC’s goblins and ghouls are prolonging the lingering chill of October, with plans for shocking teams with the creepiest, crawliest, scariest questions you’ve ever heard. And as darkness falls and the witching hour approaches, prepare to be visited by the overnight homework that haunts you from Trivia’s past.

Volunteer monsters, werewolves, vampires, and ghosts will be waiting to take your calls… from beyond the grave!

All are invited — and costumes are encouraged! — for Trick or Trivia. This hauntingly good time begins at 5:00 PM on Friday, February 14 and concludes at 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 16.

Team registration begins on Monday, December 16.

Thank You Underwriters

