Kyrkkö Stars In Huskies Shootout Win Over Buckeyes

Brian Moos / Program Director

St. Cloud State women’s hockey rebounded in a big way after a bad loss Friday, stealing two points from Ohio State on Saturday. Saturday’s game had thrilling action from start to end, with the Huskies scraping out a shootout victory over the defending National Champions. In typical Ohio State fashion, they grabbed a lead early in the contest, leading 2-0 within the first two minutes of the second period. The Huskies battled back, even after the dismantling they faced Friday, getting goals from unlikely faces to keep themselves alive.

After goals scored by Jocelyn Amos and Jordyn Baxter for OSU, Husky forward Brieja Parent would answer. Grace Henderson would find the Tommie transfer uncovered on a rush, Parent would guide the puck past Buckeye goalie Hailey McLeod to cut the lead to one.

Shortly after SCSU scored their first of the day, an explosive fight would change the tone of the game. Just over six minutes into the second period, a net-front battle in Emilia Kyrkkö’s crease would become a brawl. SCSU’s Emma Gentry, OSU’s Joy Dunne, along with other suspects from both teams would push, shove and punch after a whistle. Gentry and Dunne would be handed misconducts and ejections from the contest.

After the fight, which was compounded by a nearly 20-minute review, play would shift in favor of the Huskies. That swing would result in a goal for another St. Thomas transfer, Abby Promersberger. With the score now 2-2, the Buckeyes weren’t as intimidating as they seemed.

Minute after minute would pass in the third period, with neither side able to break through. Finally, OSU would score what looked to be a dagger to SCSU. On a powerplay, Buckeye captain Jenna Buglioni would beat Kyrkkö to put OSU up 3-2 with less than three minutes to go in the game. The Huskies without much of a choice would pull Kyrkkö late to bring on an extra skater. As the Huskies held possession in the Buckeye’s zone, Dayle Ross would lazer a puck past McLeod. Ross tied the game at 3-3 just before the final minute of regulation.

Overtime came and passed without a goal. Ohio State probably had the best chance of the extra frame, as Emma Peschel missed the net on a rebound. The extra point needed to be decided via shootout. Emilia Kyrkkö would stop all three attempts she faced, building on her extraordinary 45 save performance. Sofianna Sundelin converted on her shootout attempt, giving the Huskies the 1-0 shootout win and extra WCHA point in the 3-3 tie. Saturday was the first positive result the Huskies had against Ohio State at home since November 12, 2016.

St. Cloud State will move on to a home-and-home matchup against the St. Thomas Tommies next Friday and Saturday.