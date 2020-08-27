Lane Closures on Highway 23 in East St. Cloud Starting Sept. 8

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers on Highway 23 in east St. Cloud may run into slowed or even stopped traffic as both directions will see single lane closures starting September 8.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will see Highway 23 between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95 east of St. Cloud down to one lane while crews repair the road surface.

The closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The project will improve access at Benton County Road 8 with a new Reduced Conflict Intersection design (RCI). MnDOT says RCI’s will hopefully reduce potential conflict points and help improve safety.

MnDOT expects the project to be completed in late October.