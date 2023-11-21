Nov 21, 2023

Last Free Park Day of 2023: Friday, Nov. 24

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

If you’re staying in Minnesota this week and not up for Black Friday, head out to one of Minnesota’s state parks; it’s free!

On four days each year, the Minnesota DNR offers free admission to everyone with no vehicle permits required to all 75 Minnesota state park and recreations areas. And: The last free day this year is on Friday, Nov. 24.

The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals or special tours.

The next free park day will be on Monday, January 15.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev