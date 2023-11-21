Last Free Park Day of 2023: Friday, Nov. 24

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

If you’re staying in Minnesota this week and not up for Black Friday, head out to one of Minnesota’s state parks; it’s free!

On four days each year, the Minnesota DNR offers free admission to everyone with no vehicle permits required to all 75 Minnesota state park and recreations areas. And: The last free day this year is on Friday, Nov. 24.

The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals or special tours.

The next free park day will be on Monday, January 15.