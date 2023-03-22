‘Leveling Up’ Play Produced This Week at St. Cloud State University

KVSC Staff report

You’re invited to a play produced at St. Cloud State University this week.

The SCSU Department of Theatre and Film Studies will be presenting “Leveling Up” by Deborah Zoe Laufer.

The production is described as an intimate and naturalistic play where three twenty-something roommates spend their days and nights immersed in the world of online gaming.

As they begin to navigate careers and relationships, the line between virtual and real begins to blur.

The performances are Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.pm and Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena Theatre of the Performing Arts Center. All shows are free to attend.

Producers warn the show contains mature language.