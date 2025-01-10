Liam and Eleanor are the most popular baby names of 2024 at CentraCare

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — What do Henry, Hudson, Amelia and Charlotte all have in common? Well, they’re some of the most popular baby names CentraCare hospitals recorded in 2024.

CentraCare hospitals recorded more than 3,800 babies born last year with an almost even split of boys and girls.

Liam was number one on the top-ten list for the most popular boy name, and Eleanor topped the list for the most popular girl name.

There was a baby born in a CentraCare facility every day last year, with ten babies born on Leap Day.

In 2023, the most popular boy’s name was Oliver and the most popular girl’s name was Hazel.

The Top Boy & Girl Names for Babies Born at CentraCare Hospitals in 2024:

Boys:

Liam Henry Hudson Jackson Levi Mohamed Noah Oliver Owen Theodore

Girls: