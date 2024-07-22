Listen to the New Episode of Backstages: How to Win the Rock Lottery

KVSC recently introduced the new series Backstages, which addresses big issues in different fields of arts and culture. The series also goes behind the scenes of different events and happenings.

In the latest Backstages episode, KVSC Production Director Johnny goes deep on the upcoming event First Avenue’s Rock Lottery, which is slated to take place on Friday, July 26. KVSC is one of the radio co-presenters on this event.

First Avenue’s Rock Lottery brings together 25 local musicians who are drafted into 5 new bands. Those ad hoc groups are then given 48 hours to put together a set of songs that they’ll play in a set for the Rock Lottery event at First Avenue.

It’s a celebration of songwriting, collaboration, and creativity, with just the right amount of chaos added in.

Johnny talks to organizers of the event as well as musicians who either participated in last year’s inaugural Rock Lottery or plan to this year.

The episode originally aired on Thursday, July 18, 2024, and you can listen to it any time using the player below.