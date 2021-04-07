Wooded Lot Fire in Fairhaven Township

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

On April 5 a patrolling Stearns County Deputy patrolling in Fairhaven Township came across a large amount of smoke on County Road 44. The deputy traced the smoke to the address of 7055 County Road 44 where he discovered several acres of a wooded lot were on fire with flames surrounding a private residence.

Property owner, 62-year-old James Hay told the deputy that he was attempting to burn a large log and the fire quickly spread out of control.

Kimball Fire Department and South Haven Fire Department were called to extinguish the fire. The property owner was cited for burning without a valid variance permit.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens that burning restrictions are in place due to the dry conditions and that all fires, other than campfires, do require a burning variance permit.