Madison Elementary School hosting open house for Chinese Immersion program March 14

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Madison Elementary School in St. Cloud is hosting a Chinese Immersion Enrollment Open House for families of incoming kindergartners on Thursday, March 14.

From 4 to 5 p.m., families will learn about the Chinese Immersion program at Madison Elementary School for students in grades K-5.

The Chinese Dual Language Immersion program will be a 90/10 delivery model. This means that language arts, math, social studies and science will be taught in Chinese.

Formal English instruction in the classroom begins in 3rd grade; however, students learn English starting in kindergarten using an online learning system.

Research shows that dual language immersion is an excellent

way for students to learn academic content while acquiring another language at the same

time.

To learn more about the Chinese Immersion program, visit isd742.org.