Man arrested for possession of controlled substances and carrying a handgun without a permit

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — A Zimmerman man is in jail for possession of controlled substances and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, September 27th, the St. Cloud Police Department contacted the Benton County Sheriff’s Office regarding a suspect who had allegedly pointed a gun at another motorist.

A vehicle matching the subject vehicle’s description was seen driving above the posted speed limit on Highway 23 near 35th Ave Northeast.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says while attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver, 34-year-old Nicklaus Raynell Miller, threw a plastic bag out the window, believed to contain controlled substances.

Deputies were able to later retrieve the bag.

Once stopped, deputies searched Miller’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun within a gun case that had a loaded magazine inserted into the firearm.

Miller was arrested with the charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

He was brought to the Benton County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.