Man dies after fatal crash in Livonia Township

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

LIVONIA TWP., Minn. — A Zimmerman man has died after a fatal crash in Sherburne County Monday night.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says around 7 p.m. on Monday, September 16th, 48-year-old Michael A. Calavicci was driving on 112th Street Northwest in Livonia Twp. when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree near 233rd Avenue.

At the scene, deputies say they found him trapped inside the vehicle and had to free him.

Despite medical intervention, Calavicci was pronounced dead at the scene.