Man in custody after seven-hour standoff

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BELGRADE, Minn. — A man is in custody after an over seven-hour standoff with officials, soon after he returned to the state after fleeing for several months.

Dylan Kelley – Stearns County Jail

The Belgrade/Brooten Police Department say around 5 p.m. Monday, they got word that 32-year-old Dylan Kelley was back at his home in Belgrade.

Kelley is wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Police and County Deputies surrounded Kelley’s house and announced they were there to arrest him. Officers also made a phone call with Kelley who refused to cooperate.

The Stearns/Benton SWAT team were called in and tried to get Kelley to surrender. Police say after “the attempts to have Kelley surrender and come out peacefully were unsuccessful,” the SWAT team entered Kelley’s house just after midnight.

They found Kelley hiding in a crawl space where he was arrested and taken to Stearns County Jail.