Man kills himself during follow-up investigation into missing Morrison County girl

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A follow-up investigation into a runaway teen resulted in the death of a man from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, St. Cloud Police say.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were conducting a follow-up investigation at a residence on Casselberry Road in St. Cloud in connection with an endangered girl from Morrison County.

Investigators successfully found her at the home.

While investigators were interviewing the man living there, he retreated into a back bedroom before firing a single gunshot.

Officers quickly evacuated the girl and called for assistance.

After attempts to communicate with the man failed, the St. Cloud PD SWAT Team determined he had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The case is under active investigation with the girl safe in the care of Morrison County.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org