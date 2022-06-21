Man Rescued, then Cited for Being in Restricted Area of Quarry Park in Waite Park

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A St. Cloud man was rescued Saturday afternoon at Quarry Park, then he was given a citation for being in a restricted area.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called about a medical emergency shortly after 1:30 p.m. near Quarry 12 and 13. The caller said a man was seen on top of an approximately 80 to 100-foot-high restricted granite rock pile yelling for help.

The County Recreational staff found 43-year-old James Stanley, he was unable to stand up or walk on his own. The Waite Park, St. Cloud, and St. Joseph Fire Departments, as well as Mayo Ambulance responded and to give medical care and a technical rope rescue was used to help him.

He was lowered from the granite pile using ropes and a basket. Stanley taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where they determined he was suffering from heat exhaustion.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents the granite rock piles at Quarry Park are restricted areas and very dangerous for anyone to be on. Stanley was issued a citation and they will issue them to anyone found in restricted areas.