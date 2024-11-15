Mavericks Down Huskies 4-1.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / @carlgoenner / St. Cloud Minn.

On friday, November 15th, the St Cloud State women’s hockey team was defeated by the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks 4-1.

St Cloud got out to a fast start but their control didn’t last. With 11:11 to go in the first period, Claire Vekich scored to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. Minnesota State controlled the rest of the period and the score was 1-0 at the intermission.

St. Cloud State started strong again in the second, but Mankato’s Jamie Nelson gave the Mavericks a 2-0 lead just 6 minutes into the period.

At the 16:30 mark in the second period, Laura Zimmerman dodged around a defender and made a great pass to Avery Farrel in front of the net. Farrell scored to get the Huskies on the board and the second period went on to end with a 2-1 score.

The third period was more of the same as the Mavericks netted 2 more goals to come away with a 4-1 win over St. Cloud State.

Post game Brian Idalski discussed his team’s difficulty rebounding after the first goal. He spoke about the team’s battle saying “they get up by three and I thought we sort of unraveled, I didn’t think we were mentally tough, I didn’t think we handled that well”.

Next up: The Huskies will battle against the Mavericks tomorrow at 3:00 PM inside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.