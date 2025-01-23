Mayor Anderson appoints Fire Chief Matthew Love to Interim City Administrator

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — With Matthew Staehling transitioning out of the City Administrator role, Mayor Jake Anderson has selected Fire Chief Matthew Love to serve as the Interim City Administrator.

Chief Love has experience as a District Administrator in local government and has served in local government for nearly three decades in several capacities.

He served as the District Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of multiple independent government districts.

He will be working closely with City Attorney Renee Courtney and Finance Director DeAnna Fah to ensure city services remain at the highest quality during his transition.