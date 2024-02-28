MDA’s 2024 survey focuses on BMPs for corn, soybean farmers

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Farmers statewide are encouraged to take part in the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) annual pesticide and fertilizer survey.

This year’s survey will focus on best management practices (BMPs) for corn and soybean farmers.

The data being collected helps the MDA track the awareness, adoption and use of nitrogen and pesticide BMPs. It also provides guidance to education and research programs.

The MDA mailed surveys to 7,600 farmers in the state. Those who’ve not returned their survey by March 15 will be contacted by phone.

If you have questions about the MDA’s annual survey, or if you wish to view results of previous surveys, visit the MDA website.