Melrose firefighter injured while extinguishing an on-fire skid steer

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MELROSE TWP., Minn. — A firefighter from Melrose is in the hospital after a corn stalk bail fell on top of him while putting out a fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, they received a call stating a skid steer was on fire and fully engulfed near a pile of corn stalk bails.

The fire had started near the back of the skid steer while it was moving the bails.

Upon arrival, firefighters began extinguishing the fire and during their efforts one of the bails fell off the pile and landed on 46-year-old Angel Vargas, injuring him.

Vargas was transported to Melrose Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The fire was extinguished without further incident and the equipment was considered a total loss.