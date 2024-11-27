Metro Bus announces details for 2024 Jolly Trolley Food Drive

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Metro Bus and its partners have announced the dates, times, and locations for the 2024 Jolly Trolley Food Drive.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. on December 9 through December 12, the Jolly Trolley Food Drive will hit the road with stops at Lunds & Byerlys, Coborn’s St. Cloud, Cash Wise, and Coborn’s Sauk Rapids.

Community members are invited to donate cash and non-perishable food items.

In 2023, the Jolly Trolley collected 12,726 pounds of food and $4,884 in donations.