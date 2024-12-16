Metro Bus announces outcome of Jolley Trolley Food Drive

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Jolley Trolley Food Drive parked at several locations in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids from December 9 through December 12.

Metro Bus announced collection totals for this year were $1,851 and 9,766 pounds

of non-perishable food items.

Over the last fourteen years, the Jolley Trolley Food Drive has distributed almost 39 tons of non-

perishables and over $36,000.

Thanks to the generosity of others, Catholic Charities Emergency Services, Promise

Neighborhood of Central MN and St. Cloud Area Salvation Army received plenty of food and will be able to purchase much-needed supplies this holiday season.