Metro Bus Operator wins again in Statewide Bus Roadeo

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Some Metro Bus operators aren’t just good, they’re “gold.”

For the second year in a row, Metro Bus Dial-a-Ride Operator David Peacock took first place in the Small Bus Division at this year’s Minnesota Public Transit Association (MPTA) Statewide Bus Roadeo.

Hundreds of bus operators across the state competed in the 37th annual event, which took place on Saturday, July 20, at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn.

The friendly competition tests operators on their safety and service skills.

Metro Bus sent three Dial-a-Ride (small bus) Operators and three Fixed Route (large bus) Operators to the Roadeo.

Peacock is now eligible to compete in the respective national/international competition.

Over the years, Metro Bus Operators have won first place in the Minnesota State Roadeo 25 times and placed in the top four in national/international competitions eight times.