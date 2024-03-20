Metro Bus plans to build secondary hub in Waite Park

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Metro Bus announced on Tuesday that they plan to build a secondary hub in Waite Park.

The secondary hub will be a crucial component to improve system efficiency. It will also help Metro Bus serve underserved and unserved populations and even allow for shorter trips.

Metro Bus will build the secondary hub on the corner of 2nd Avenue South and Sundial Drive in Waite Park.

Though residents in the area can soon expect changes to the property, Metro Bus says construction won’t start for “some time.”