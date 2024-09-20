Michael Carpenter sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of Nicole Hammond

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his female co-worker in October of 2022.

The Benton County district court sentenced 36-year-old Michael Carpenter to life in prison on Friday, September 20th, for the killing of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond following a text message exchange where Hammond requested not to be touched by Carpenter.

On October 24th, 2022, Carpenter approached her before her work shift in the parking lot of Dubow Textile where he shot and killed her.

Carpenter was first convicted of 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder back in August 2024.

In Carpenter’s sentencing today, Attorney General Keith Ellison said, “I am pleased the Court held Michael Carpenter fully accountable for the crime he committed. I hope this accountability is eventually able to bring some measure of peace to Nicole’s loved ones.”