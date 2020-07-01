Walleye Closure Coming to Mille Lacs

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Fishers on Mille Lacs Lake will experience new guidelines for the month of July.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that Mille Lacs Lake will be closed to walleye fishing for the entire month of July.

DNR’s fisheries section manager Brad Parsons says, many fishers have expressed their enjoyment for walleye fishing in the fall and he believes this change will help with the anticipation.

Mille Lacs Lake anglers will also not be allowed to use most live baits in July due to the record ice fishing pressure this past winter.

Officials choose the month of July because of the warm water temperatures which cause the highest rates of hooking mortality.

Walleye fishing is scheduled to re-open on August 1st.