Minn. DNR to permanently close state park

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

As part of legislation passed in 2023, the Minnesota DNR will officially close a state park next month to return the land to its indigenous community.

Upper Sioux Agency State Park (USASP) in southwestern Minn. will close on Feb. 16 after a longstanding request from the Upper Sioux Community to return the land as it’s the site of starvation and death of Dakota people during the summer of 1862 when the U.S. Government failed to provide food promised to the people by treaty.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says they “look forward to returning this land to the Upper Sioux Community….[and are] committed to ensuring high-quality recreation opportunities are available within the Minnesota River Valley.”

The park will remain open to visitors until 10 p.m. on Feb. 15.