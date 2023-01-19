Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach Outlines Her Priorities in Congress

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

There’s some news to share about a St. Cloud State University alumnus who is the 7th District Congresswoman in Minnesota.

U.S. Republican Representative Michelle Fischbach has been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee.

Fischbach says that she is honored to have been selected to the Ways and Means Committee. The committee has a jurisdiction that works with tax, trade, workforce and health policies.

At the start of the 118th Congress, Fischbach shared her goals that she and her colleagues introduced, they include : Rescinding the funding for the 87,000 IRS agents, establish a select committee on the strategic competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party, establish a select subcommittee on the weaponization of the Federal Government and prohibit health care workers from failing to give proper care to infants who survive an attempted abortion through the Born Alive Act.

Fiscbach added that she is looking forward to working with her colleagues to fight for American agriculture and American families on this important goals.

Fischbach graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and economics. Previously she served as a state senator for 22 years and served as Lieutenant Governor during the final months of former Governor Dayton’s term. She has been in Congress since 2020 after defeating longtime DFL incumbent Colin Peterson.