Minnesota County Engineers Attend White House Event

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

This past Thursday over 200 local, state and tribal officials from around the country joined in on President Trump as he reviewed the administration’s ongoing efforts to reduce burdensome

federal regulations on the White House lawn.

Engineers from Minnesota including Washington County Engineer

Wayne Sandberg and Stearns County Engineer Jodi Teich were invited as part of a

delegation with eight other local transportation officials from the National Association

of County Engineers.

Jodi Teich said that every trip starts or ends on a local road, and the more efficiently we can deliver improvements on those local systems the better we are able to serve our county residents. Sandberg added that streamlining the project development process while preserving critical environmental protections is a balance that benefits everyone.

2020 MCEA Executive Committee

The members that were invited to go are a part of Minnesota’s 87 counties and promote their profession in engineering and uphold the engineering code of ethics.