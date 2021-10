By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The commemorative coin posted on Twitter

The Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs will be giving a commemorative coin to veterans of the Global War on Terrorism.

This coin is being given on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The coin is to honor and recognize all those who have served since that fateful day.

All coins are free to those who have served. To order yours today visit eventbrite.com