Minnesota Moms Can Join the Mother’s Day Weekend Fishing Challenge

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Mothers who live in Minnesota can join a free virtual fishing challenge for a chance to win some prizes during Mother’s Day weekend.

The Take a Mom Fishing Weekend will be Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, Mother’s Day. According to the Minnesota DNR, any Minnesota mom can fish without purchasing a fishing license.

To participate, moms must join the Facebook group and submit one photo of each fish they catch. Each mom who submits a picture will enter a random drawing for over 100 prizes, including SCHEELS and Lund gift cards.

The Women Anglers of Minnesota will host a pre-challenge virtual Fishing 101 that will cover topics like gear, how to set up gear and techniques for starting fishing.

The Facebook group will go live on Friday, April 26. Visit the Take a Mom Fishing page for registration and more information.