Minnesota releases report on clean water fund’s performance

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Minnesota has released a report on the Clean Water Fund initiatives that protect and restore the state’s drinking water sources, lakes, streams and groundwater.

The report, which comes out biennially, tracks water activities, trends and outcomes across key initiatives and details investments in all watersheds and communities.

Some information the report found that between 2010 and 2023, the Clean Water Fund:

Increased the impact of state investments and accelerated water quality progress.

Improvements in phosphorus and sediment levels.

Upgrading 52 municipal wastewater treatment facilities.

Led to new community partnerships and broader awareness of water issues

Developed plans to protect the drinking water sources of nearly 800 out of roughly 970 community water systems in Minnesota.

Minnesota voters established the Clean Water Fund back in 2008 through passage of the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.