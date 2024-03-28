Minnesota State announces finalists for SCSU interim president

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Minnesota State announced the two finalists in the running for St. Cloud State University’s interim president when current president Dr. Robbyn Wacker steps down in June.

They are Larry Dietz and Henry Morris.

Dietz recently served as president of Illinois State University from 2014 to 2021. Morris currently serves as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he also serves as the senior diversity officer.

Dietz and Morris intend to visit SCSU’s campus on Thursday, April 4, which allows students, faculty, staff and the St. Cloud community to meet them and offer feedback.

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees plans to consider Chancellor Scott Olson’s recommendation at its April 17 meeting.

The anticipated start date of the interim president is July 1.