Minnesotans fish free with kids Jan. 13-15

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

With Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend this Saturday through Monday, the Minnesota DNR is advising anglers to put their safety first.

Volunteer mentor program coordinator Benji Kohn says, “Ice is unsafe in much of the state, including in the metro area where there is still open water on some lakes.” He says, “Other areas, especially in northern Minnesota, have more ice and some ice fishing opportunities.”

If you are going out on the ice, check the ice and not just for thickness. White and rotten ice can be deceiving, so if is white, double the ice thickness guidelines.

Check out ice safety tips here.

During the three-day weekend of Jan. 13-15, any Minnesota resident can go fishing for free if they’re fishing with a child 15 years old or younger.

Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need a fishing license any time of the year.