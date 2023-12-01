DNR offers ice safety as season gets underway

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

With ice forming on some bodies of water in Minnesota and numerous ice anglers already testing their luck, the Minnesota DNR wants to remind everyone to stay on the shore until there is at least four inches of new, clear ice.

Ice conditions this time of year are highly variable and can change quickly.

While four inches of new, clear ice is the minimum recommended thickness for walking, it takes at least five to seven inches to hold a snowmobile or small ATV; seven to eight inches for a larger, side-by-side ATV; and nine to ten inches for a small car or SUV.

Safety officials stress the importance of anyone heading onto the ice to check its thickness for themselves and not rely on other people’s footprints, tracks or social media posts.

Regardless of those recommendations, the DNR says no ice can ever be considered “safe ice.” To help minimize the risk of ice-related incidents, follow these guidelines: