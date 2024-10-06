Missing woman with arrest warrant believed to be in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman with an active arrest warrant.

Deputies say 46-year-old Sherrice Shantanya Williams was last seen on July 29, 2024, after reportedly leaving a St. Augusta residence on foot.

Efforts to locate her have so far been unsuccessful.

Authorities believe she may be in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area.

Williams also has an active arrest warrant out of Ramsey County for 1st degree damage to property.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office mugshot of Sherrice Shantanya Williams

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 or submit a tip through their webpage, which can be done anonymously.