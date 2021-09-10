Mississippi River County Park Closed this Weekend for 3D Archery Shoot

By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Mississippi River County Park will be closed this weekend as The Great River Archery Club hosts a 3D archery shoot.

The park will be closed to the public. Access to the boat landing though will remain open.

3D archery is very similar to regular archery, but instead of shooting at circular targets, archers shoot at life-like foam animals. This is usually done outside in the forest and on a course consisting of multiple different foam animals.

If you are interested in the event shooting starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.