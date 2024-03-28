MNL Presents: Capital Sons on April 1

The 33rd season of Monday Night Live gets a dose of sturdy guitar rock as we welcome Minneapolis band Capital Sons into the KVSC performance studio.

Like any respectable rockers from the Twin Cities, Capital Sons cite the Replacements as an influence, and they add inspiration from the likes of Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, and Pearl Jam into the mix. They concentrate on well-crafted melodies and inescapable hooks in their songwriting, and they put their all into performances, which helped earn them the Hardest-Working Band award at the 2020 Everything Minnesota Music Honorees ceremony.

Listen to the Capital Sons on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on April 1. If You can also stream the broadcast online in a variety of ways. If you want to give your eyeballs something to do in addition to your ears, our friends at UTVS are airing the episode, too.