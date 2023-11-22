MNL Presents: League Two on November 27

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes League Two on November 27 at 9 p.m.

A Minneapolis Indie band notable for their heavily dramatized performances, early 80’s post-punk sounds, and modern indie flair.



“A wily, raucous outpouring of angst filtered through a buoyant indie rock lens, Present Company’s new single ‘It’s Not Looking Good’ is a refreshing boost of Midwestern adrenaline.” – Atwood Magazine.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.

