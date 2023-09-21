MNL Presents: Walking Phoenix on September 25

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Walking Phoenix on September 25 at 9 p.m.



Walking Phoenix is an up-and-coming Indie-Alternative Rock Band hailing from Fargo/ Moorhead on the border of North Dakota and Minnesota. The band formed in March of 2020 and had plenty of time to lie low and buckle down on writing original music. Since then they have released five studio singles all included in their debut album ‘American Dreams’ which was released in June of 2022. The band played with national and international acts including Remedy Drive, The Brevet, and Milky Chance. Walking Phoenix’s experimental sound has something for every listener, boasting strong Classic Rock, Blues, Jazz and even R&B influences. The strong combination of old school blues guitar, tight percussion, versatile strings and bass, and dynamic vocals make for a performance you don’t want to miss.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 25 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.



