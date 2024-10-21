Monday Night Live Features Telestela on October 21

We keep the 34th season of Monday Night Live going with an in-studio performance by Telestela on Monday, October 21.

Telestela is an art rock band that formed in St. Cloud ten years ago. They create intricate, inventive music that is especially striking when played live, making them the perfect guests for Monday Night Live.

Listen to Telestela on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on October 21. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.