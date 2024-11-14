Nov 14, 2024
Monday Night Live Features YEV on November 18
The 34th season of Monday Night Live welcomes YEV down to the KVSC basement on Monday, November 18.
YEV is a singer-songwriter of Ukranian descent who is currently based in Minnesota. His music draws on the folk music of his homeland and merges it with a modern fusion of rock and soul.
YEV was one of the performing artists selected for the 2023-2024 Cedar Commissions, a program from the Cedar Cultural Center that supports emerging Minnesota-based artists and musicians.
Catch YEV on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on November 18. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.