Monday Night Live Features YEV on November 18

The 34th season of Monday Night Live welcomes YEV down to the KVSC basement on Monday, November 18.

YEV is a singer-songwriter of Ukranian descent who is currently based in Minnesota. His music draws on the folk music of his homeland and merges it with a modern fusion of rock and soul.

YEV was one of the performing artists selected for the 2023-2024 Cedar Commissions, a program from the Cedar Cultural Center that supports emerging Minnesota-based artists and musicians.

Catch YEV on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on November 18. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.