Monday Night Live Finishes the Fall Semester with Creeping Charlie

The 34th season of Monday Night Live is about to head into its holiday hiatus, but we’ve got one more treat for you first. On Monday, December 2, the Minneapolis indie rock act Creeping Charlie ventures into the KVSC Performance Studio.

Led by singer-songwriter Julia Eubanks, Creeping Charlie has been charming area audiences ever since the release of their 2020 debut EP, Asymmetrical. Their full-length follow-up, How to Kill Creeping Charlie, earned them even more fans.

Creeping Charlie’s music has been described as “gritty, yet pretty.” Eubanks’s lyrics explore challenging emotional landscapes as the music delivers enticing melodies.

Enjoy Creeping Charlie on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on December 2. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.