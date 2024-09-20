Monday Night Live Welcomes anni xo on September 23

The 34th season of Monday Night Live continues with anni xo bringing their warm indie rock to the KVSC Performance Studio on Monday, September 23.

Based out of Minneapolis, anni xo is a singer-songwriter who definitely has a way with a melody. Their evocative songs are built on an open-hearted exploration of their own identity and feelings in a way that’s widely relatable.

Listen to the anni xo episode of Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on September 23. If your antenna is too far away, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

